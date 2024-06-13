Sonam Bajwa recalls foodie moments with Ammy Virk, Ajay Hooda on sets of 'Kudi Haryane Val Di'

New Delhi [India], June 13 : In the upcoming rom-com drama film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', the audience is set to embark on a heartwarming journey of love, culture, and culinary bonding.

Starring Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and Ajay Hooda, the movie tells the story of a Punjabi man, portrayed by Ammy Virk, who finds himself smitten by a Haryanvi woman, played by Sonam Bajwa, deeply passionate about wrestling. As he endeavours to win her heart, he immerses himself in her world of wrestling, transcending cultural boundaries for love.

While Ammy and Sonam are Punjabi actors, Ajay Hooda brings an authentic Haryanvi touch to the film.

The movie's narrative, centred around the fusion of Punjab and Haryana, mirrors the cultural amalgamation reflected in the cast itself.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sonam Bajwa fondly reminisced about the delightful moments shared by the cast on the film's set, particularly revolving around the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Haryana.

She revealed, "Food bonding was a significant part of our experience. We used to have traditional Haryanvi meals every day - Bajre ki roti, kadi, chutney, makhan - it was all part of our daily routine. Food is a beautiful way to connect with the local people and understand their culture. We definitely bonded over that."

The film not only promises a heartwarming love story but also seeks to celebrate the cultural richness and diversity of Punjab and Haryana through its narrative.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' which showcases the power of love to bridge cultural gaps is set to release in the cinemas on June 14.

