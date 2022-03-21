Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy, see pics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced her pregnancy news. She took her Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja, in the pictures she showed her baby bump.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam now will be seen in Shome Makhija's directorial crime thriller Blind.