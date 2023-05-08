Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance in Coronation Concert special gown

London [UK], May 8 : Ahead of her performance at the historic Coronation Concert, Sonam Kapoor unveiled the mystery over her dress. Known to be a fashionista, the 'Neerja' actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles. Sonam's dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in

@emiliawickstead."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr86ZnWqBwo/

Sonam's sartorial choice is garnering praise on the Internet. Sonam's mother Sonam Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor sent love for her dress.

According to Variety, Sonam will be performing a spoken word at the coronation concert on May 7.

Sonam will be joined by actor Tom Cruise and Pooh who will appear alongside "Dynasty" star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal "little-known facts about the King" for the coronation, which will honour King Charles' ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year.

