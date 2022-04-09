Sonam Kapoor's house in Delhi robbed, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore stolen

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's house in Delhi has been robbed. It is learned that the thieves stole jewelery and cash worth Rs 1.41 crore from the house. Sonam's mother-in-law has lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station. This is a case of high profile theft and the Delhi Police has paid special attention to it. Senior officials have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Sonam and Anand's staff are currently being questioned. According to preliminary reports, a total of 25 employees, apart from caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers, are under investigation. Not only Delhi Police but also FSL is investigating the matter. But the culprits have not been identified yet.

In the complaint, Sarla Ahuja (grandmother) claimed that she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash. The complaint was lodged on February 23. She informed the police that last she checked the jewellery was 2 years ago. After receiving the complaint, the police started investigating the burglary case at Sonam and Anand's house. They are also examining CCTV footage from the past year to identify the suspects in the case.