Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja accused of tax fraud by e-commerce website

A US shipping company has accused actress Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja for allegedly using a fake invoice and bills in a bid to avoid reimbursing taxes and custom duty. It all started in January when when Anand in a tweet mentioned that he 'have been having horrible experiences as the shipping company is holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork and refusing to acknowledge any reasoning'. Sonam Kapoor had also earlier supported her husband Anand in his tweet against the e-commerce site. Now, if reports are to be believed the shipping company has ousted Anand for allegedly using a doctored invoice, a bid which is apparently used to avoid paying taxes and custom duty. In response to Anand's tweet, the shipping company wrote, 'This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes'. Meanwhile, the company asserted that the invoices shared by Anand had up to 90 percent less value compared to what he had paid for the goods.



The tweet further reads 'The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance'. In continuation, the tweet stated, 'Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.' Meanwhile, responding to the tweets Anand Ahuja said that the company refused to validate the PDF receipts and bank statements and accused them of trying to overcharge him and hold his goods for long and added that he moved all his items and closed his account. Anand wrote, 'You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. For the unversed, Anand is a reputed fashion entrepreneur he married Sonam in 2018 after years of dating each other.