'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer reveals Keanu Reeves as new villain shadow

Washington [US], Augsut 27 : The anticipation for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' has reached new heights with the release of its first trailer, which introduces Keanu Reeves as the latest antagonist in the beloved franchise.

The trailer has been released on Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel and official Instagram handle.

Reeves voices Shadow, a character known for his dark and edgy persona, who was first introduced in 2001's 'Sonic Adventure 2' as a rival to Sonic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_LGEn6Oa3U/

The trailer showcases Shadow as a complex foil to Sonic, with the narrator explaining, "Shadow's story began a lot like yours, Sonic, but where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss."

This new dynamic promises to add a fresh layer of conflict and intrigue to the series.

Paramount first unveiled footage of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' at CinemaCon in April, offering a glimpse into the film's plot.

The new instalment follows the events of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', which left Dr. Robotnik, portrayed by Jim Carrey, in a state of depression and disarray, according to Deadline.

However, he finds a new path to challenge Sonic by creating Shadow, voiced by Ben Schwartz.

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise made a significant impact with its debut in 2020, earning $USD surpassed expectations with a global gross of USD 404 million.

Both films were directed by Jeff Fowler, who returns for the third instalment.

In addition to Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic, James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski, Sonic's human ally.

Reeves' portrayal of Shadow follows Idris Elba's role as Knuckles in the 2022 sequel, who also features prominently in the Paramount+ series 'Knuckles', alongside Adam Pally.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is slated for release in theatres on December 20, 2024, promising a thrilling continuation of Sonic's adventures with the new villain, Shadow, making a significant impact on the storyline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor