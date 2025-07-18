Sonu Nigam remembers mentor Gulshan Kumar after 'Dil Pe Chalai Churiyaan (Trending) release

Mumbai, July 18 Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam's latest release, “Dil Pe Chalai Churiyaan (Trending Version)” holds a sentimental value for him, and the reason is his mentor, late Gulshan Kumar.

The original rendition of the song, "Dil Pe Chalai Churiyaan" from the movie "Bewafa Sanam" marked the final collaboration between Sonu Nigam and the late Gulshan Kumar.

Sharing an anecdote about Gulshal Kumar, an emotional Sonu Nigam said in Hindi, “Yeh gaana mere liye isliye bohot zyada emotional - ek bhavuk si chiz hai, kyuki mere mentor, humaare pita samaan, humare guru samaan... bolke mujhe rona aaraha hai, Gulshan Kumar ji aur mera shayad yeh Bewafa Sanam ka aakhri collaboration hai. Humnein start kiya tha Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka, waha se Ishq Mein Hum Tumhe Kya Bataye release tha, Uske baad Accha Sila Diya aaya tha. Aur mera khayaal mein yeh aakhri album hai jo Gulshan ji aur mera banaya hua hai Bewafa Sanam jisme Nikhil da aur Vinay ji ka pura yogdan tha.”

("This song is extremely emotional for me - it's something deeply moving, because Gulshan Kumar ji was like a mentor, a father figure, a guru to us... I feel like crying even saying this. Bewafa Sanam was perhaps our last collaboration together. We had started with Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka, then Ishq Mein Hum Tumhe Kya Bataye was released, followed by Accha Sila Diya. And I believe Bewafa Sanam was the last album Gulshan ji and I created together, with the complete contribution of Nikhil da and Vinay ji.”)

Back in the 90s, Sonu Nigam delivered some memorable tracks with Gulshal Kumar - "Dil Pe Chalai Churiyaan" being one of them.

The recently released latest version of the track features Raju Kalakar, Anjali Arora, Rajan, Rishabh, and Deepak in the music video, along with others.

