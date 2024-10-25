Sonu Sood Addresses Gangster Concerns in Bollywood, Says 'Our Country is Very Safe'

Actor Sonu Sood addressed concerns about the fear of gangsters in Bollywood while celebrating Diwali with over 1,200 orphaned and disabled children at an event in Indore. He emphasized that his country is safe and expressed his gratitude for being part of such a meaningful celebration.

Sood stated, "Life has its ups and downs; whatever goes down can come back up. Our country is very safe. I always refer to Indore as my second home. I have many memories associated with Indore, and I am happy to be part of an event where people are doing good work. There can be no better way to celebrate the festival of Diwali."

He reflected on his connection to the common people, saying, "I consider myself an ordinary person. As long as you are a part of the common people, you stay connected with yourself. When you try to become something different, distancing yourself from the common people, your connection with yourself breaks. The entire country is my family; the films I have done are for you."

Also Read: Karan Singh Grover’s little girl Devi cheers for daddy’s iconic show ‘Dill Mill Gayye’

Regarding the fear of gangsters in the film industry, Sood reiterated, "Life has its ups and downs. Our country is very safe. Films are a medium for awareness, serving as a platform where people are made aware. It is our big responsibility to convey a good message to the public."

On the distinction between reel and real life, he remarked, "There is nothing bigger than real life. Movies are made for a few hours and then they fade away. Many films come and go, but when you are connected to the life of a common person, becoming an inspiration for someone and striving for them, that is a significant thing in life."