Sooraj Pancholi abused Jiah Khan before her death reveals Rabia Khan

The Jiah Khan death case has once again hit the headlines. Rabia Khan, the mother of actor Jiah Khan, began her deposition as a witness in the trial of Sooraj Pancholi on Wednesday. Pancholi is facing charges for allegedly abetting Jiah’s death by suicide in 2013.

According to Rabia’s deposition, Jiah told her in 2012 that Pancholi had physically and verbally abused her. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sooraj's name cropped up when the Mumbai Police discovered a suicide note in which the actress had allegedly talked about her ordeal and relationship with Sooraj. While recording her testimony before special judge AS Sayyad, Jiah's mom Rabia said that her daughter wasn't happy in her relationship with Pancholi and he would leave no chance of embarrassing her in front of their friends by hitting on other women and by calling her names.