Sooraj Pancholi abused Jiah Khan before her death reveals Rabia Khan

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2022 12:39 PM2022-08-18T12:39:30+5:302022-08-18T12:40:01+5:30

The Jiah Khan death case has once again hit the headlines. Rabia Khan, the mother of actor Jiah Khan, ...

The Jiah Khan death case has once again hit the headlines. Rabia Khan, the mother of actor Jiah Khan, began her deposition as a witness in the trial of Sooraj Pancholi on Wednesday. Pancholi is facing charges for allegedly abetting Jiah’s death by suicide in 2013.

According to Rabia’s deposition, Jiah told her in 2012 that Pancholi had physically and verbally abused her. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sooraj's name cropped up when the Mumbai Police discovered a suicide note in which the actress had allegedly talked about her ordeal and relationship with Sooraj. While recording her testimony before special judge AS Sayyad, Jiah's mom Rabia said that her daughter wasn't happy in her relationship with Pancholi and he would leave no chance of embarrassing her in front of their friends by hitting on other women and by calling her names. 

Rabia went on and mentioned that it was in February 2013 that Jiah suddenly came to London and looked visibly sad. She said the actress told her about Sooraj's 'verbal and physical abuses.' "He also called her dirty names," she said.  On June 3, Jiah's dead body was found at her Mumbai home. She was a budding actress, most popular for her role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. Sooraj, who was dating Jiah at the time of her death, is actor Aditya Pancholi's son. He was arrested in the case on the charges of abetment of suicide by the police. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Salman Khan's film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty.

