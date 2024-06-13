Space Cadet trailer: Emma Roberts trains to become an astronaut in film

Los Angeles [US], June 13 : The trailer of Emma Roberts-starrer 'Space Cadet' has been unveiled.

In the trailer, you can see Emma undergoing training to become an astronaut.

Have a look

That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for a Florida party girl. Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union star in #SpaceCadet – streaming July 4. pic.twitter.com/W8YDR8d4nh— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 13, 2024

Official synopsis of the film read, "Tiffany "Rex" Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? "

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), "Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

The film will be out on Prime Video on July 4.

