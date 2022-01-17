Special puja held at Lata Mangeshkar's residence for singer's speedy recovery

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with coronavirus. She also got pneumonia. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive. The 92-year-old is undergoing treatment for the same at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Ever since the news is out, fans and celebrities havbe been praying for the veteran singer's health.

Now in a an interview with Etimes, she said, " Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery." Recently, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Lata Mangeshkar’s health is improving. He revealed the same to the reporters in Jalna. He said, "Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health." On Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah in a statement had said that the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family. The news about her health improving came as a positive thing for the fans who have been expressing their concern on social media.

