SRK breaks internet with his electrifying performance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : It was superstar Shah Rukh Khan who got the loudest cheer with his energetic performance on his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre.

On Saturday, SRK took the stage and danced on on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' in front of a cheering crowd with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio enthralled the audience by doing the hook step in sync.

Take a look at the trio's dance

https://twitter.com/MahaanSRK/status/1642281660593889281

The internet is clearly bowled over by SRK's live performance.

"I am screaming looking at SRK," a social media user commented.

"So many international guests, so many Millionaire Billionaire in this event of #NMACC.But look here how they all standing and recording videos of one and only. Shah Rukh Khan. The King Khan For You All," another one commented.

SRK concluded his performance by doing his signature open-arms pose.

In another clip, SRK was doing the Naatu Naatu hook step as he sang a line.

Check out

https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1642272701887954945

In another clip, Shah Rukh, Varun, and Ranveer did a step to AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. The singer later shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories as they posed for the camera.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also attended the gala. SRK looked dashing in a long black sherw paired with a black Path salwar. On the other hand, Gauri opted for a white saree. Aryan was dressed in a black blazer that he teamed up with black pants. Suhana looked gorgeous in a golden saree.

SRK and Gauri's youngest child AbRam did not attend the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor