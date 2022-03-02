SRK, Deepika-starrer 'Pathaan' to release on Jan 25, 2023
Published: March 2, 2022
Mumbai, March 2 Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's upcoming film 'Pathaan' has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release.
The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
A tweet from the official handle of Yash Raj Films read: "Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."
The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.
