SRK Treats His Work Like Prayer, and That’s What Keeps Him Timeless- Titiksha Shrivastav

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, actress Titiksha Shrivastava who has been part of movies like Dhaakad and Selfie and is currently seen in the TV show Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah,reflects on what the superstar means to her and to millions who grew up watching his journey. “For me, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey is proof that belief can turn into destiny,” she says. To Titiksha, his story isn’t just one of fame, but of faith, discipline, and gratitude. “Manifestation works only when you match it with relentless hard work. What touches me most is how he never loses that sparkle in his eyes — even after decades of superstardom, he still looks like a man who’s happy to go to work every single day,” she adds, smiling.

Talking about SRK’s lasting relevance, she says it’s his emotional intelligence that truly sets him apart. “He connects with every generation with humility and grace. He knows he’s a star, yet he never stops being a student. His discipline is almost spiritual — it’s about honoring the craft daily, showing up no matter what,” she expresses. When asked to name one film she could watch on repeat, Titiksha doesn’t hesitate — Swades. “Because it’s not just a film — it’s a mirror to the soul,” she says. “It reminds me that success isn’t only about reaching new heights; it’s about remembering your roots.”

Would she like SRK to write his biography? “Absolutely,” she replies instantly. “I would love to read about his unseen hours of self-doubt and faith. The man behind the magic fascinates me.” As an actor, Titiksha says she connects deeply with SRK’s transitional phase — from romantic hero to introspective performer. “Films like Chak De! India, Fan, or Pathaan show how he reinvents himself yet never loses his essence. That courage to unlearn and evolve is something I truly aspire to,” she concludes. “For me,” she says thoughtfully, “Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a superstar — he’s an emotion, a celebration of hope and humanity.”