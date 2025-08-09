SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu film sets "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" reveal for November 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Mahesh Babu fans can finally rejoice! The first big reveal for the South star's highly-awaited film with SS Rajamouli will be out in November this year.

On Saturday, the makers dropped a big update on social media, along with an intense poster of the film, along with "#Globetrotter." While they didn't confirm the film's title, fans are left speculating about the unique addition.

Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the love...I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNH4LA5P6PQ/

Rajamouli also reshared the post on Instagram, further teasing the upcoming plans for November 2025.

The poster features a close-up snap of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi.

On the other hand, the filmmaker shared a statement, thanking fans for their support and patience for their upcoming release.

"It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNH2yvbxSdN/

Directed by Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film was announced in 2022. Actress Priyanka Chopra is also believed to have joined the project, owing to her recent visits to Hyderabad and subtle hints on Instagram.

In January this year, Rajamouli teased fans with a fun video, suggesting that he has tied up with Mahesh Babu for the film's shoot. "Finally", Priyanka commented on the post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFN7ihLzH0D/

Further details about its plot or cast have been kept under wraps.

