SS Rajamouli meets video game creator Hideo Kojima in Japan

The RRR movie director SS Rajamouli met legendary Japanese video game director-creator Hideo Kojima. The celebrated filmmaker, along with superstars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, is promoting "RRR" in Japan ahead of its release in the country on 21 October.

As per the report of PTI, regarded as an auteur of video games, Kojima had praised "RRR" on Twitter earlier this year, calling it a "must-watch".

The actors recently unveiled the Japanese poster for the film at a promotional event in Tokyo.