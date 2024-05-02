SS Rajamouli, Prabhas have this to say about 'Baahubali Crown of Blood' animated series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : As a producer, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli is coming up with animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' based on the hugely successful 'Baahubali' film franchise.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the Baahubali movies took Telugu cinema national and eventually global. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The new animated project is the prequel to the film franchise.

As per a statement, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', a story where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva will join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the show's trailer.

On what audience can expect from the show, Rajamouli, creator and Producer of Baahubali: Crown of Blood, said, "The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there's so much more to explore, and that's where Baahubali: Crown of Blood comes into the picture. This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati. We are extremely happy to introduce this new chapter to Baahu's fans and to bring this story in an animated format, which brings a new, exciting look to the world of Baahubali. Arka Mediaworks and I are delighted to collaborate with Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar and Graphic India as we reshape Indian animation for a broader audience beyond kids."

Prabhas, who played Baahubali in the successful Baahubali franchise, said, "It's an exciting time that Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are going to come together in this unseen chapter of Baahubali's journey. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is a chapter that takes place before the story in the film franchise. It's an important chapter in Baahu's and Bhalla's life. It's wonderful that S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks, and Graphic India are bringing this story to the world through this animated format. I cannot wait to watch this new chapter in Baahubali's journey."

Rana Dagubatti, who played Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise, also expressed excitement about the animated project.

"The film franchise of Baahubali has built its legacy; I am excited to see the legacy being continued with animated storytelling format. This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva's life will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world," he said.

The power-packed action series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting 17th May 2024.

