'Stardust' was a learning curve for Wamiqa Gabbi

Mumbai, March 29 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be next seen in the upcoming Vikramaditya Motwane-directed web series 'Stardust', shared that the film was a learning curve for her as it opened the doors to a different working style for her.

Talking about working on the film which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa said, "Art clearly adds a lot to an artiste. This film was a really good learning experience for me. During the first week of our shooting, we were shooting in Mumbai and Vikram sir shared a visual reference photo for a scene for a montage in the film."

For her, this was a new style of working for which she took a step back and imbibed the process, "As an actor, I've never worked like that. But then, I saw that visual reference that Vikram sir had shown, it was beautiful. It was such a great learning experience for me because sometimes you have to keep that actor aside and just see visually."

She made some really good friends on sets while working as they all had gala time in each other's company.

On her experience of working with the entire cast of the film, she said, "We all had a blast shooting for the film! Apar, Sidhant and I practically made a small gang on the sets, and we had the best time shooting for the film - even from a learning perspective. As an actor, one has to constantly observe and draw from their surroundings, learn and unlearn a lot of things to get the pitch and tone of characters in place."

"The sets of 'Stardust' and my co-stars proved to be a learning curve for me and I look forward to doing many more of such projects in the future as well", she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor