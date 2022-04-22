Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid

Los Angeles, April 22 Television host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the cancellation of an episode of his live programme 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.

'Variety' reported that the official 'Late Show' Twitter account tweeted a brief message on Thursday morning: "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has cancelled its upcoming live Thursday episode".

"Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19," the message reads.

"Tonight's show is canceled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd."

Thursday's live broadcast was scheduled to feature appearances from Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the stars of Netflix's 'Ozark', which premieres its final episodes in May.

Colbert himself shared an update regarding the situation, stating that he was "feeling fine" and offering a joke about his lifelong mission to avoid interviewing Bateman.

Before Colbert tested positive, 'The Late Show' had previously announced it would take a brief hiatus, set to begin on Friday.

'Late Night' will maintain its current schedule and air reruns throughout next week, before returning with a new episode on May 2.

For this Thursday, CBS will replace the planned live broadcast with a rerun of the episode that originally aired April 15, featuring Josh Brolin and a performance from 'The Who'.

The upcoming episodes scheduled to rerun during the upcoming week include guest spots from Jon Batiste, Oscar Isaac, Hannah Gadsby, Sandra Bullock, Anderson Cooper, Molly Shannon, Shaquille O'Neal, Mayim Bialik, Julia Roberts and Rep. Cori Bush.

The reruns will also feature musical performances by Buffalo Nichols, Wilco and Thomas Rhett.

