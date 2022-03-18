Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw donate USD 1 million to Ukraine relief

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw have come forward to help the citizens of the Eastern European country.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the star couple has donated USD 1 million in aid to Ukraine.

Spielberg and Kate committed the funds through Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. Their funds will be dispersed across five organizations: Polish Red Cross, Polish Humanitarian Action, World Central Kitchen, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Urgent Action Fund.

A few weeks ago, Leonardo DiCaprio donated USD 10 million to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's military operation.

( With inputs from ANI )

