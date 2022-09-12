Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' debuts first trailer

The first trailer of filmmaker Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans', based on his own family and upbringing, has finally been unveiled.

According to Variety, the coming-of-age film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself.

Spielberg has based the movie on his own early years in Arizona and co-wrote the script with 'Lincoln', 'Munich' and 'West Side Story' screenwriter Tony Kushner.

'The Fabelmans' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday and was well-received, earning a standing ovation. The bow marked Spielberg's first appearance at the Toronto fest. He introduced the film, saying, "75 years of life experience went into this," reported Variety.

Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the movie penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner.

The cast also includes David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

In 'The Fabelmans', LaBelle plays an aspiring young filmmaker. Williams performs a role based on Spielberg's mother, and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle,

Following its Toronto premiere, the movie will open on November 11 in New York City and Los Angeles during a limited run before releasing on its previously announced date of November 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

