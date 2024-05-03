Still in b'day frame of mind, Anushka shares pix of her with Virat, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

Mumbai, May 3 As she turned 36, Anushka Sharma's husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli hosted a dinner party with friends, including his RCB teammates Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, in Bengaluru.

Virat shared a photo of the menu from the restaurant Lupa on Instagram, with "Celebrating Anushka" written on it.

He captioned it: "Thank you, Manu Chandra (chef), for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives."

In response, the chef expressed his pleasure, saying, "It’s always a pleasure feeding the lot of you. Such passion and love for good food is a rare virtue."

Chandra also shared a picture of the group and wrote: "Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lot's absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma."

Du Plesiis shared a group picture and wrote: "Great night spent with good people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor