'Stranger Things' star Linda Hamilton says "retirement is lot harder than working"

Washington DC [US], August 10 : Linda Hamilton, who is set to star in the upcoming final season of the popular series 'Stranger Things,' says she isn't used to slowing down, as she feels that 'retirement is a lot harder than working."

Speaking to People, 'The Terminator' legend, 68, shared how busy her schedule has been. "I worked straight for three years because I was doing Resident Alien and Stranger Things in the same year. And I sneaked in another film while I was doing Stranger Things, and then I had to go straight off and finish Resident Alien, and I'm tired. Really, really tired. But retirement is a lot harder than working, it turns out."

Hamilton is currently featured in the sci-fi film Osiris, where she plays Anya, a Russian woman who has survived more than 20 years aboard an alien spacecraft. She joined the project at the "last minute" after another actor had to leave for "medical reasons."

"I replaced an actor who had a medical problem, so they came to me very last minute," she says of the project. "They offered me that actor's price. We didn't even negotiate. They were in a pickle, so it was a lot of money to step in, with maybe 10 days' notice and three hard days of work," she added.

Hamilton's addition to 'Stranger Things' was teased in the show's July teaser, where she is seen entering a room with a gun, followed by soldiers in military gear.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment, with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

