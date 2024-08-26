'Stree 2' Dominates Box Office, Chiyan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' Delivers Record-Breaking Opening Day - Details Inside

No doubt Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is achieving magical numbers at the box office, but one more movie released on the same day is making a significant splash in theaters and achieving impressive collections. This film has given Chiyan Vikram the best opening day collection of his career, grossing over Rs 26 crore worldwide. The movie name is 'Thangalaan' and was released on the special occasion of Independence Day and has quickly become a hit at the box office, making a significant splash in theaters.

The film is making history by approaching the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office. Despite the arrival of several new films in its second week, 'Thangalaan' is sustaining strong performance in Tamil Nadu. In the Andhra-Telangana region, the film's screen count rose by 141, indicating a positive audience reception.

Set to release in North India on August 30, 'Thangalaan' is expected to further enhance its earnings, having already recouped its production costs. Even with competition from 'Stree 2,' the movie proves to be a box office hit. Directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by K. E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films, 'Thangalaan' showcases powerful performances from Chiyaan Vikram, Parvati Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Pasupathy.

Inspired by real events from the 18th and 19th centuries, 'Thangalaan' offers a unique historical narrative centered around the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). It is projected to reach Rs 100 crore by this weekend. This film is released globally in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15, 2024, 'Thangalaan' is poised to be another significant South Indian film making an impact worldwide, with the Hindi version debuting on August 30. The film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.