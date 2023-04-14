Sudha Chandran to appear on 'Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull'

Mumbai, April 14 Popular dancer and actress Sudha Chandran spoke about playing a grandmother in the non-fiction show 'Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull', hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak.

Sudha is known for 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Naagin' series, 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa', 'Shaadi Karke Phas Gaye Yaar', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Raag', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasturi', 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatein', among others.

Excited about joining the show, she said: "As an actor, I have always sought out unique and challenging roles, and my character in 'Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' is no exception. Playing the role of an extravagant nani who loves chaos and pits her grandsons against each other has been an exciting journey for me."

Popular actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and many more will be appearing as celebrity guests and participating in entertaining activities.

"This show is a breath of fresh air with its fusion of fiction and non-fiction genres, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it," she added.

The premiere episode is set to start with the entry of 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Actors Sumbul Touqeer, and Arjun Bijlani will also be seen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor