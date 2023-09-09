'Sukhee' actor Chaitanya Chaudhary discusses his collaboration with Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Chaitanya Chaudhary, who will be seen playing the role of Shilpa Shetty's husband in the movie, ‘Sukhee’, opened up on why he opted for the project and shared his working experience with Shilpa Shetty.

He said, "I want to portray roles and characters that are meaningful and innovative. Acting is not just a job for me; it's a love, a passion. I entered this profession to explore the depth of my craft, and playing similar roles was restricting me from taking the next step.”

“I hope the creators and makers of 'Sukhee' appreciate my work and provide me with more opportunities. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this film and to work alongside the likes of Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, who are such great actors,” he added.

‘Sukhee’ starring Shilpa Shetty and Chaitanya Chaudhary as Shilpa Shetty's husband, also features​ Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theaters on September 22.

The recently released trailer of ‘Sukhee’ offers a captivating glimpse into the life of Sukhee, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, portrayed by Chaitanya Chaudhary, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend played by Kusha Kapila and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.

