Sumbul Touqeer reunites with ‘Kavya’ gang

Mumbai, Sep 14, TV actress Sumbul Touqeer has shared an exquisite moment as she reunited with the team of ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, which will be soon going off-air.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sumbul, who has 1.5 million followers, reposted some pictures from her get-together with the cast members and producers of ‘Kavya’.

The ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ fame star shared the post of her ‘Kavya’ producer Deeya Singh in which the entire cast and other members were seen posing happily for cameras, with the lead stars Sumbul and Mishkat Varma.

The post mentioned everyone’s official Instagram account which read, “Killing it team Kavya”. Sumbul Touqeer what a lovely evening thanks”.

Sumbul, who plays the titular character in the TV opera 'Kavya', also reshared the story of renowned producer Misha Gautam, who has been a part of ‘Kavya’.

Gautam’s post read, “Thanks Sumbul Touqeer for the lovely food and the lovely get-together.”

The ‘Imlie’ fame star also reshared a short glimpse in which the entire team was foot-tapping with each other. It was captioned as, “Teams that dance together. Mushkil steps kitni aasani se kar liya. Thanks for bringing the Kavya gang together Sumbul”.

Later, Sumbul shared a polaroid picture with ‘Kavya’ co-star Mishkat, who essays the role of Adhiraj in the show. In the picture, Mishkat has wrapped his arms around Sumbul’s neck as they happily smiled for the picture-perfect moment.

Sumbul started her acting career with supporting roles as a child artiste in 'Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal' and 'Jodha Akbar'. She also participated in dance reality shows such as 'India's Dancing Superstars', and 'Hindustan Ka Big Star'.

She also appeared in the shows 'Waaris', 'Chakradhari Ajay Krishna', 'Chandragupta Maurya', and 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein'. In 2020, Sumbul essayed the titular role in the show 'Imlie', co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh.

She is currently playing the lead in 'Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' airing on Sony. As per reports, the show is set to go off-air on September 27, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor