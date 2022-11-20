Suniel Shetty confirms daughter Athiya's wedding with KL Rahul

Team India’s star batter KL Rahul is all set to begin the second innings of his life. He will be marrying his long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty after the 2022 T20 World Cup. The development was confirmed by actor and soon to be bride's father Suniel Shetty. The senior actor made the exciting revelation during a recent chat with media, at the launch event of his upcoming web show Dharavi Bank.

The latest buzz is that the couple have reportedly moved in together. The soon-to-be-married couple found their perfect home on Carter Road, Bandra. The couple is also reportedly set to begin the wedding preparations, soon. The senior actor, who is all excited about his dear daughter's wedding, confirmed that it is happening soon. "Jaldi hogi," said Suniel Shetty once again, reaffirming that the big announcement is on its way. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to ditch 5-hotels for their wedding. Instead, the much-in-love couple has chosen to tie the knot in the knot in the bride's father Suniel Shetty's residence 'Jahaan', in Khandala. A famous wedding organizer has been frequently visiting the actor's lavish house, to finalise the decorations and other arrangements.