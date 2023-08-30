Sunny Deol and and Shah Rukh Khan end their 16 year long fued after success of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has created a storm at the box-office, with the Anil Sharma directorial all set to breach the 500 crore mark. The film received positive reviews from a number of celebs including superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, Sunny’s Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan praised the movie when a fan asked him about it during an AskSRK session, saying, “Yeah loved it (sic)!!"In a chat with Times Now, Sunny Deol spoke of a heartening moment when Shah Rukh Khan called him before watching Gadar 2. “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’," said Sunny. He also revealed that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things. Opening up on ‘alleged’ issues with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny said, “Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be."

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol allegedly didn’t speak for 16 years after Darr. However, Sunny has maintained that it wasn’t deliberate. “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," he had said during Aap Ki Adalat. For the unversed, SRK and Sunny Deol shared the screen in Yash Chopra-directorial Darr where Sunny played the quintessential hero while SRK was the anti-hero. Darr came out in 1993 when Sunny Deol was at the peak of his career while it was SRK’s first film with Yash Chopra.Sunny was upset with the way his character was portrayed in the film while SRK’s Rahul Mehra managed to take over its canvas. In an earlier appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol recounted the disagreements he used to have with Chopra on the sets of the film, and how angry it made him.It was the film’s climax where Shah Rukh’s character stabs Sunny’s character. Sunny shared back then, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.” The film turned out to be a turning point in the career of Shah Rukh Khan catapulting him to stardom, and he went on to star in all of Chopra's future directorial ventures. It won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 41st National Film Awards. The film received 10 nominations at the 39th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Chopra), and Best Villain (Khan), and won 2 awards, including Best Comedian (Kher).



