Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol immerse dad Dharmendra's ashes in Ganga

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 : The ashes of legendary actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges River by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Haridwar on Wednesday.

In the visuals that surfaced online, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen carrying out the rites. They were accompanied by Sunny's son, Karan Deol.

Dharmendra, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025.

A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects.

Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were gathered together to remember the late actor.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Dharmendra's journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema.

His last film, 'Ikkis', is set to be released on December 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor