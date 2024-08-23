Sunny Deol cheers 'Stree 2' for 'bringing heavy monsoon' to the box office'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Actor Sunny Deol recently congratulated the team of Stree 2 for the film's tremendous success at the box office.

Sunny Deol, who experienced a similar success with his film Gadar 2 last year, shared his excitement for Stree 2 on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, the actor poster the movie's poster and wrote an encouraging note to the cast and crew.

"Congratulations to team Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheer for exhibitors, read his note.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.

"Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

