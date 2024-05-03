Sunny Deol opens up on 'recognition' his family is getting: 'Was crying & laughing inside'

Mumbai, May 3 Sunny Deol has opened up on the recognition the Deols are finally getting and talked about the love and appreciation their family has been receiving from the audience.

In an upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, will be the special guests.

Following their blockbuster year on the big screen, the Deols are basking in the unprecedented love and cheers from their fans.

Reflecting on the affection their family has been receiving, Sunny said: "Since the 1960s, my father has been here, and we have been in that same limelight. And then suddenly Drisha (Sunny’s daughter-in-law) came home, and then 'Gadar 2' was released, before which Papa’s film was released. I could not figure out what was happening after the release of 'Gadar 2'."

"I was crying and laughing on the inside because I could not believe what was happening. It felt like, 'Where did God manifest himself from?' After 'Animal' was released, all records were broken. And this is all because of the audience's love and support," he said, leaving Bobby emotional.

Dharmendra last featured in the 2023 romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Bobby also won the hearts of viewers with his character Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama 'Animal'.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs every Saturday on Netflix.

