Sunny Deol shares first look of Tara Singh from 'Gadar 2'

While announcing the first schedule wrap, actor Sunny Deol on Thursday shared his first look as Tara Singh from the upcoming film 'Gadar 2', co-starring Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared two pictures of himself as Tara Singh and wrote, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. #Gadar #TaraSingh."

'Gadar 2' is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster hit romantic movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

The film went on floors in December in Himachal Pradesh.

