Sunny Deol takes box-office by storm, Gadar 2 crosses 100 crore in 3 days

Gadar 2 has stormed into the box office arena like an unstoppable force, truly a people's blockbuster. Its impact is undeniable, setting the stage for a box office phenomenon. The film's relentless journey towards success is vividly seen as it has pushed the boundaries, causing box office figures to explode into a 20+% surge across circuits, especially on a monumental Sunday. Gadar 2's power has truly showcased with its lightning-fast ascent to a non-solo, non-holiday release's fastest 100-crore milestone. With each passing day, its dominance has only grown stronger, culminating in a staggering day 3 collection of 51.70 crore net, amassing a colossal total of 134.88 crore net.

In its path of triumph, Gadar 2 shattered records held by Pathaan and KGF, standing tall as the unrivaled champion in multiple mass belts, solidifying its legacy as a true box office titan. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.The movie is running in cinemas from 11th August 2023.