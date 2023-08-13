Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is unstoppable, mints Rs 43.08 crores on second day

Sunny Deol’s magic has taken over the box office, after shattering records on the first day itself, the film has raked in Rs 43.08 crores net on Day 2 of its release. The film's unwavering strength is evident as it maintains a rock-solid hold, defying no customary drop in mass belts. The box office has become a battleground for this cinematic juggernaut, obliterating expectations and surging ahead like a true rampage. These remarkable numbers, typically reserved for solo releases, propel Gadar 2 towards the second-fastest Rs 100 crores club for 2023, with a net of Rs 83.18 crores already achieved.

A true testament to its extraordinary performance, Gadar 2 continues to rewrite the rules of success in the entertainment industry and creating history once again.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is successful running in cinemas near you!