Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is unstoppable, mints Rs 43.08 crores on second day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2023 12:58 PM 2023-08-13T12:58:12+5:30 2023-08-13T13:00:11+5:30
Sunny Deol’s magic has taken over the box office, after shattering records on the first day itself, the film has raked in Rs 43.08 crores net on Day 2 of its release. The film's unwavering strength is evident as it maintains a rock-solid hold, defying no customary drop in mass belts. The box office has become a battleground for this cinematic juggernaut, obliterating expectations and surging ahead like a true rampage. These remarkable numbers, typically reserved for solo releases, propel Gadar 2 towards the second-fastest Rs 100 crores club for 2023, with a net of Rs 83.18 crores already achieved.
A true testament to its extraordinary performance, Gadar 2 continues to rewrite the rules of success in the entertainment industry and creating history once again.
Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is successful running in cinemas near you!