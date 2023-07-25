Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma chemistry in 'Dono' teaser grabs netizens' attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma are all set to make their acting debut with the film 'Dono'.

The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avinash. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser that has left moviegoers excited.

The story seems to take place at a wedding where Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom.

Sharing the film's teaser, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon! Directed by @avnish.barjatya,Starring #RajveerDeol & @palomadhillon."

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"The film looks interesting," another user wrote.

Dono will be released in cinemas soon.

In 2021, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on social media.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor."I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

