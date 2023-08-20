Sunny Deol’s Sunny Villa in Juhu to be auctioned in September 2023 for non-payment of dues

Sunny Deol is gaining plaudits for his recent performance in Gadar 2. Co-starring Ameesha Patel, the film crossed Rs 300 crore and became the second-biggest opener of Bollywood in 2023. While the actor is thriving on the success of Gadar 2, his Juhu residence has been put up for auction by the Bank of Baroda.

The Bank released an advertisement for the auction and mentioned that the recovery of the loan is Rs 55 crore and interest. The auction is slated for September 25 at the reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore, India TV reported. The advertisement named Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol as the borrower/guarantor. Named Sunny Villa, the residence is located at Gandhi Gram Road in Juhu, North Mumbai.