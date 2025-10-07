Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: How Much Did Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Make? - Check Earnings

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 5: Romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned Rs 3 crore on its fifth day at the box office, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 33 crore. On Monday, the Hindi version had an overall occupancy of 15.52 per cent. Morning shows saw 8.48 per cent occupancy, afternoon 14.17 per cent, evening 14.48 per cent, and night shows 24.95 per cent.

The film opened to Rs 9.25 crore on its first day and earned Rs 5.5 crore on the second. Collections rose slightly over the weekend, with Rs 7.25 crore on day three and Rs 7.75 crore on day four.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released alongside the highly anticipated Rishab Shetty film Kantara: Chapter 1. While Dhawan’s film performed steadily, Kantara: Chapter 1 dominated the box office, earning Rs 61.85 crore on day one, Rs 43.65 crore on day two, Rs 55 crore on day three, Rs 63 crore on day four, and Rs 30.50 crore on day five. The film’s domestic total has now reached Rs 255.75 crore.

The movie follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle their romance. Mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and unexpected new love. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes. The reported budget is Rs 80 crore.

Critics noted that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari delivers a colourful and entertaining rom-com experience with humour and charm.