Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family
By IANS | Published: March 18, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-03-18T18:15:05+5:30 2023-03-18T18:30:09+5:30
Mumbai, March 18 South Indian superstar Rajinikanth called on the Thackeray family at their 'Matoshri' home here on ...
Mumbai, March 18 South Indian superstar Rajinikanth called on the Thackeray family at their 'Matoshri' home here on Saturday afternoon, in what was described as a "courtesy call".
Rajinikanth, in a simple shirt and jeans, was accorded a warm welcome by Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their sons Aditya and Tejas.
Later, Aditya - an ex-Minister - tweeted a picture of the family greeting the legendary actor, draping a shawl around his shoulder and offering a large bouquet of flowers against a backdrop of a portrait of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.
"An absolute delight to have Shri Rajinikanthji at Matoshri once again," said Aditya, as the star came to their home after 13 years.
A party office-bearer said that Rajinikanth's visit was purely a "courtesy call", and there was no political angle to it as the Tamil actor was a strong follower of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app