Suraj Chavan, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Winner, Receives Grand Welcome in Hometown (Watch Video)

Suraj Chavan, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, received a grand welcome upon returning to his hometown of Modhave in Baramati, Maharashtra. Dressed in a stylish outfit, he made a grand entry into the village, dancing to the popular song “Zapuk Zupuk.” Villagers organized a victory rally for Chavan. He danced from the roof of his car and celebrated with gulal. Videos of the celebrations have gone viral on social media. He also visited his school and interacted with students, encouraging them to study hard.

Chavan, a well-known social media influencer and content creator, is celebrated for his entertaining videos in Marathi and has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, he and first runner-up Abhijeet Sawant visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Chavan was spotted with his Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner’s trophy, while Sawant looked dapper in a black t-shirt and jeans, and Chavan sported a stylish white shirt and blue jeans.

Chavan won the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 title, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, along with a trophy, an electric bike, and prize money of ₹14.60 lakh. He reportedly also received jewellery vouchers. According to media reports, he charged ₹25,000 per week during his time on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The season featured several strong contestants, with Nikki Tamboli finishing in third place, Dhananjay Powar in fourth, and Ankita Walawalkar completing the top five.

Looking ahead, Chavan is set to make his acting debut in Kedar Shinde's upcoming film Zapuk Zupuk. Following his victory, Riteish Deshmukh has appointed a trusted associate to manage Chavan's affairs and protect him from potential exploitation.