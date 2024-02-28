Surbhi Chandna channels her strength and grace as Smt. Suman Devi in Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service recently released its highly awaited patriotic series Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2, an evocative narrative that pays homage to the courage of India's brave-hearts. Set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, this gripping biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur. Through its gripping narrative and riveting portrayal of real-life incidents, the series sheds light on the sacrifices made by those who serve on the front lines to safeguard the nation's integrity. With a blend of patriotism, pride, and honor, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 is a journey of inspiration and devotion, celebrating the courage and resilience of India's true heroes.

In the series, Surbhi Chandna steps into the role of the devoted wife of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, Smt. Suman Devi, adds depth and emotion to the narrative. As the backbone of her family, her character brings warmth, resilience, and unwavering support to the forefront. Depicting the challenges, uncertainty, and sacrifices faced by the families of army officers, she portrays their inner strength and fortitude with grace and dignity. As the show explores the challenges of military life, Surbhi's character gives us a peek into the sacrifices endured by those at home, adding authenticity to the storyline. Her unwavering faith serves as a glimmer of hope amidst the battle.

Shedding light on her character, Surbhi Chandna expressed, “Stepping into the role of Smt. Suman Devi in Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 has been a profound journey of exploration and empathy. It's not just about portraying a character, but about delving into the intricate emotions and complexities that define the lives of the family of military officers. The show let me dive into the strength, sacrifices, and unwavering support of these often-overlooked heroes working backstage. It's a tribute to their unwavering love, and I feel privileged to have been a part of sharing their story with the audience.”

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 features Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles.