Surbhi Chandna's latest binge features Gujarati delicacies

Mumbai, July 27 Actress Surbhi Chandna is currently shooting in Surat, Gujarat for her new project and the diva has shared a peek into the yummy local cuisines that she is bingeing upon.

Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the set of her new undisclosed project.

The first video gives an overall view of the set and it is captioned: "Girlie on set."

The second snippet is of the Gujarati food items that are laid down on the table. The cuisines include jalebi, ganthiya, khandvi, fafda, patra, dhokla, and locho.

It is captioned as: "When in Surat."

The last snap is a selfie of Surbhi, in which she is donning a red saree. She has opted for a smokey eye look, nude brown lips, and a perfectly contoured face. Her hair is tied in a neat bun and is sporting a mangalsutra.

The photo has a caption: "Let's shoot."

Surbhi tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

