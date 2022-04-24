Suresh Wadkar asks 'Swarna Swar Bharat' contestant to perform with him

Mumbai, April 24 Popular singer and judge Suresh Wadkar was left stunned looking at the performance of Nagpur's Swastika Thakur on 'Swarna Swar Bharat'. He in fact offered her a chance to perform on stage with him.

After looking at her rendition of Anuradha Paudwal's devotional song 'Shivnath Teri Mahima Jab Teen Lok Gayein', he said: "I paid attention and heard your voice properly, and I must salute your gurus from whom you have learned to sing so well. I believe you practice music from the inner core and your devotion to music can be identified when you sing."

"Your vocals and pronunciation were too good and the way you have shaped this song was outstanding. I invite you on stage to sing along with me in your city Nagpur. God bless you," he added, giving his blessings to her.

The devotional reality show, 'Swarna Swar Bharat', judged by Kailash Kher, Suresh Wadkar and Kumar Vishwas airs on Zee TV.

