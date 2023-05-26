Surveen Chawla brings desi glam at Cannes 2023 in yellow lehenga

Cannes [France], May 26 : After Sara Ali Khan, actor Surveen Chawla added desi touch to Cannes Film Festival by making an appearance in a yellow lehenga.

On Thursday, she stepped out in the French Town wearing the ensemble designed by Seema Gujral.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sacred Games' actress posted a string of images. The pictures show Surveen exuding grace and elegance in the stunning lehenga. She was looking like a ray of sunshine.

Fans loved her look and flooded the comment section with praises.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Gorgeous," another one commented.

Speaking of her Cannes experience, Surveen said, "I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn't be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surveen will be seen in the second season of Netflix show 'Rana Naidu', which is the Indian adaptation of the popular action thriller 'Ray Donovan'.

