Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies, late actor's sister shares heart-breaking post

Three years after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his loyal pet dog Fudge (black Labrador) died. The late actor's sister, Priyanka Singh shared the news on her social media, and it left SSR fans heartbroken. On Twitter, Priyanka dropped two photos of Fudge. In one of them, Sushant was captured with his paw friend. In another photo, Priyanka is smiling with a sleepy Fudge. Singh shared these pictures, and wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken."

A few days after Sushant's mysterious death, there was death hoax news about Fudge in 2020. However, a source closer to the actor dismissed the rumour and stated that although Fudge was devasted with the news, but he was alive. eanwhile, as per the latest update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed postmortem of the actor in June 2020 claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year.“When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels. “I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed.