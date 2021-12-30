Sushmita Sen finally breaks silence on her breakup with Rohman Shawl

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently announced her break with Rohman Shawl on Instagram while writing "We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over...the love remains!!😇❤️."

And now the actress finally states the reason behind her separation from Rohman Shawl, talking to a news portal Sushmita said "For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship,"

She further stated that "Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted".

The star also stated that she learned so much through every relationship that she had in her life and also said that she never hides anything from people about her life, she quoted "I have grown in every relationship. So, it's a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth," says the actor. I'm 100% person. When I'm in love, I'm 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There's enough problems in it already."

Meanwhile on the work front, recently seen on OTT platform Netflix with Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya 2.