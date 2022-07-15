Sushmita Sen's brother reacts after Lalit Modi makes relationship official with actress

Lalit Modi, the first founder of IPL, shared a tweet announcing his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen. Sushmita and Lalit are dating each other. Many people have reacted on social media about the dating of these two. Now Sushmita's brother Rajiv Sen has reacted to Lalit and Sushmita's relationship.

What did Rajeev say?

In an interview, Rajiv was asked about Lalit Modi and Sushmita's relationship. On that he said, 'I am happy and also shocked, I will discuss with my sister before saying anything. I don't know anything about this. My sister has not given any information about it so I will not comment on it.'

There is an age gap of 10 years between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. Lalit is 56 years old. So Sushmita is 46 years old. Lalit Modi shared a tweet and informed the netizens about Sushmita and their relationship. In the first tweet, Sushmita Sen was mentioned as 'better half'. Then in another tweet we are not married yet. We are in a relationship. He said that he will get married soon.

Lalit Modi's biopic will soon hit the screens. The film is based on the book 'Maverick Commissioner: The IPL-Lalit Modi Saga' by sports journalist Boria Majoondar. The audience is curious about this movie as the new chapter of Lalit Modi's love has started.

