Swapna Joshi Mumbai House Robbery: Thief Climbs Drainage Pipe to Enter Marathi Director's Apartment, Steals Rs 6,000; Watch CCTV Video

A video capturing a thief entering the Mumbai apartment of renowned Marathi film director Swapna Joshi has gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, between 3:10 am and 3:30 am, was caught on CCTV. Swapna Joshi, who resides on the sixth floor of a large building in Andheri West, reported the crime to the police immediately after discovering the intrusion.

The thief, dressed in a T-shirt and half pants, accessed the apartment by climbing up a drainage pipe and entering through a window. Once inside, the thief cautiously moved around, inspecting various rooms. However, it was Swapna Joshi's pet cat that played a crucial role in alerting the household to the presence of the intruder. The cat's behavior likely helped avert further danger.

The thief first checked the kitchen and then moved towards the bedrooms. Although he spotted a dog in one of the rooms, he avoided it and proceeded to another bedroom where Swapna's daughter and son-in-law were sleeping. The thief managed to steal a wallet containing Rs 6,000 but ignored a laptop that was placed nearby. It's speculated that the thief may have decided against taking the laptop, perhaps due to the difficulty of carrying it down the drainage pipe.