Sydney Sweeney distances herself from 'Madame Web' flop; 'was just hired as an actress'

Los Angeles, March 14 Actress Sydney Sweeney has talked about ‘Madame Web’ failing at the box-office.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sweeney said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, reports deadline.com.

The actress took a dig at the film, when she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and said that the people may know her from the drama series ‘Euphoria’ or the film ‘Anyone But You’, deadline.com.

“You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web',” she joked.

The Dakota Johnson-starrer ‘Madame Web’ reportedly opened to $51.5M worldwide, way below the reported $80M budget.

