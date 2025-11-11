Sydney Sweeney on how she gained 30 pounds for 'Christy'

Washington DC [US], November 11 : Actor Sydney Sweeney shared how she gained roughly 30 pounds to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in her new movie, 'Christy', and it included a diet heavily made up of fast food, according to E! News.

In the sports drama, the 'Euphoria' star portrays trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, who, in November 2010, was left for dead by her abusive then-husband, James "Jim" Martin, after he stabbed and shot her inside their home.

In two photos shared to her Instagram Story, Sydney wore two different costumes, a military uniform and a blue oversized T-shirt and jeans, while on the set of the drama. In one of the snaps, she's eating an entire pizza herself, while in the other, she's enjoying a personal order from a popular fast-food chain.

Reflecting on her efforts to transform into an athlete, she wrote, "Trying hard to keep your calories up lol," according to E! News.

Apart from a carb-intensive diet, she also focused on workouts. In a separate Instagram Story, the ace star shared a video of herself doing "workouts between takes." In the clip, Sydney is seen wearing Christy's white-and-red boxing uniform and curly-haired brown wig, performing some bicep curls with a pair of hot pink 8-pound dumbbells.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," she said in an interview published in June. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

By the end of her 30-pound transformation, Sydney admitted she "didn't fit in any of my clothes."

"But it was amazing," she clarified. "I was so strong, like crazy strong," according to E! News.

Directed by David Michod, 'Christy' focuses on Martin's life from small-town roots in West Virginia to her breakout in the boxing world, with her manager-turned-husband Jim (Ben Foster) at her side.

